Five Persons Killed In Exchange Of Firing Between Two Rival Groups
Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) As many as five persons were killed as a result of firing between two rival groups with five other injured here on Friday.
According to the police the incident of the cross-firing between the two rival groups accused in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.
As a result of firing between two parties, five people were injured, Police said. Three people died from one side and two from the other side.
There was a property dispute between the two rival groups. The Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Syed Niaz Ali Shah, Babar, Wasiullah and Jameel Shamil, are among the dead. Injured Iftikhar was shifted to hospital for medical assistance.
APP/ijz/1635
