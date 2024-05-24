Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) As many as five persons were killed as a result of firing between two rival groups with five other injured here on Friday.

According to the police the incident of the cross-firing between the two rival groups accused in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.

As a result of firing between two parties, five people were injured, Police said. Three people died from one side and two from the other side.

There was a property dispute between the two rival groups. The Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Syed Niaz Ali Shah, Babar, Wasiullah and Jameel Shamil, are among the dead. Injured Iftikhar was shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

