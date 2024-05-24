Open Menu

Five Persons Killed In Exchange Of Firing Between Two Rival Groups

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) As many as five persons were killed as a result of firing between two rival groups with five other injured here on Friday.

According to the police the incident of the cross-firing between the two rival groups accused in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.

As a result of firing between two parties, five people were injured, Police said. Three people died from one side and two from the other side.

There was a property dispute between the two rival groups. The Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Syed Niaz Ali Shah, Babar, Wasiullah and Jameel Shamil, are among the dead. Injured Iftikhar was shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

APP/ijz/1635

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Police Station Died From

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

18 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

59 minutes ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports