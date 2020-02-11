UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Players Charged By ICC After Under-19 World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Five players charged by ICC after Under-19 World Cup final

Three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents have been charged by the International cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory on DLS method in Potchefstroom, before tensions spilled over between the two sides.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning run, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.

Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Bangladesh Potchefstroom Sunday All From

Recent Stories

“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Paki ..

7 minutes ago

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

5 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

14 minutes ago

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.