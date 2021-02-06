Five Root double tons in 100 Tests

England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test in the opening match against India on Saturday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :England captain Joe Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test in the opening match against India on Saturday.

Here are Root's five 200-plus scores since he made his debut in India in 2012: - June 2014 - At 23, Root scored his maiden double hundred at Lord's against Sri Lanka in what was just his second year of Test cricket. Root's unbeaten 200 of 298 balls was the foundation of England's first innings 575-9 declared, but Sri Lanka managed to draw the game and win the series 1-0.

- July 2016 - Root smashed his Test best of 254 against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. He stayed at the crease for 10 hours and 18 minutes, flaying the Pakistan bowling attack led by paceman Mohammad Amir. Coming in at number three, Root's knock, laced with 24 fours, overshadowed a 105 by skipper Alastair Cook. Root scored an unbeaten 71 in the second innings as England went on to win by 330 runs to level the series.

- November 2019 - Root was established as one of the world's leading batsmen when he scored 226 -- his first as captain -- against New Zealand in Hamilton.

The patient innings included two marathon stands of over 170 with Rory Burns and Ollie Pope paved the way for England's 476 in a drawn game.

- January 2021 - It took 13 months after the New Zealand double ton for Root to get into three figures again. But the 228 -- with 18 fours and a six -- in the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka in an empty stadium in Galle proved he was still to be reckoned with. England swept the series 2-0 with Root hitting 186 in the final match.

- February 2021 -Root extended his golden run in the opening Test in India with a 218 that gave few chances to the frustrated opposition bowlers. The 30-year-old got to his 200 with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin to record his third double ton as captain. He finally departed in the final session with India skipper Virat Kohli shaking hands with his opposite number.