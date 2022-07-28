UrduPoint.com

Five Sports Projects Worth Over Rs 462m Approves In New ADP

Muhammad Rameez Published July 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Five sports projects worth over Rs 462m approves in new ADP

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as five uplift schemes of sports department worth over Rs 462 million were reflected in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23.

According to sports department official sources, the five schemes were reflected across Multan division while allocation of funds was made for completion of these projects in current fiscal year.

The schemes included construction of Gaggu Mandi stadium at a cost of Rs 38.29 million, establishment of new stadium in Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 77 million.

Likewise, construction of new stadium and sports complex in Abdul Hakeem at a cost of Rs 154 million, rehabilitation of Qasim Bagh stadium with cost of Rs 122 million and construction of mini sports complex in Jalalpur Pir Wala at a cost of Rs 71.

4 million.

The last two schemes would be revised and sent to the department concerned for revision.

The sources further informed that the rehabilitation projects including gymnasium hall Multan, Khanewal Stadium and others were sent to sports department Punjab for approval.

The laying of synthetic astro turf at hockey ground Matti Tal road was in finishing stage as Rs 226 million have been spent on the project.

The floodlight hockey match was also likely be conducted by next week, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Hockey Multan Sports Punjab Road Khanewal Bagh Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

22 minutes ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

48 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

1 hour ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.