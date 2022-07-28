Five sports projects worth over Rs 462m approves in new ADP

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as five uplift schemes of sports department worth over Rs 462 million were reflected in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23.

According to sports department official sources, the five schemes were reflected across Multan division while allocation of funds was made for completion of these projects in current fiscal year.

The schemes included construction of Gaggu Mandi stadium at a cost of Rs 38.29 million, establishment of new stadium in Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 77 million.

Likewise, construction of new stadium and sports complex in Abdul Hakeem at a cost of Rs 154 million, rehabilitation of Qasim Bagh stadium with cost of Rs 122 million and construction of mini sports complex in Jalalpur Pir Wala at a cost of Rs 71.

4 million.

The last two schemes would be revised and sent to the department concerned for revision.

The sources further informed that the rehabilitation projects including gymnasium hall Multan, Khanewal Stadium and others were sent to sports department Punjab for approval.

The laying of synthetic astro turf at hockey ground Matti Tal road was in finishing stage as Rs 226 million have been spent on the project.

The floodlight hockey match was also likely be conducted by next week, the sources concluded.