Five-star Morgan Leads USA To Record Women's World Cup Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Five-star Morgan leads USA to record women's World Cup win

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Holders United States began their trophy defence by recording the biggest win in Women's World Cup history as Alex Morgan scored five goals in a 13-0 demolition of hapless Thailand on Tuesday.

The USA, who won the World Cup for a third time in Canada four years ago, scored 10 in the second half in Reims as they bettered Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 and shattered their own previous tournament best of 7-0.

Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each while Lindsey Horan, skipper Megan Rapinoe and substitutes Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also got on the scoresheet in an embarrassingly one-sided Group F encounter watched by more than 18,000 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The Americans were relentless against opponents ranked 34th in the world and hit back at suggestions they could have taken their foot off the pedal and saved Thailand from complete humiliation, rather than scoring six times in the last 16 minutes.

"This is a world championship so every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents," said USA coach Jill Ellis.

Morgan, who now has 106 goals for her country, matched a record set by her compatriot Michelle Akers by scoring five times in a World Cup game.

