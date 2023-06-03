Five-star Tongue takes England to brink of win over Ireland

Debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue marked his call-up into England's Ashes squad with a five-wicket haul as the hosts eyed victory in their warm-up match against a gutsy Ireland at Lord's on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue marked his call-up into England's Ashes squad with a five-wicket haul as the hosts eyed victory in their warm-up match against a gutsy Ireland at Lord's on Saturday.

Ireland were 356-8 at tea in their second innings on the third day, just four runs ahead of England's imposing first-innings 524-4 declared.

Fast bowler Tongue, included in the England squad for the first two Tests against Australia announced earlier Saturday, had taken 5-66.

Ireland had done well to take the four-day match this far after slumping to 162-6 before lunch.

But a record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (85 not out) and Mark Adair (88) kept England at bay.

And when Fionn Hand became Tongue's fifth wicket of the innings, Ireland were 340-8.

But they were effectively nine wickets down, with opener James McCollum unlikely to bat again having retired hurt Friday after twisting his right ankle trying to pull Tongue.

And that meant England were able to extend the session by 30 minutes in a bid to force victory before tea.

England were denied an innings win, however, when tailender Graham Hume hit two fours off successive deliveries from part-time off-spinner Joe Root -- shots greeted by huge cheers from a sun-drenched crowd.

Ireland, in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, resumed on 97-3.

That left them 255 runs adrift after England's Ollie Pope (205) and Ben Duckett (150) had taken a toll of their attack.

Ireland lost just one wicket in Saturday's opening hour, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach removing Lorcan Tucker for an attractive 44 before two went down on 162.

Harry Tector, a delivery after completing an attractive 97-ball fifty, holed out to point off Tongue.

Curtis Campher then miscued a sweep off Root to short fine leg where England captain Ben Stokes, who has been battling a longstanding knee injury, hobbled after taking a simple catch.

The dismissal was Stokes's first direct involvement in a match where he has yet to bat or bowl.

England want to protect the all-rounder's fitness ahead of the Ashes, while still benefitting from the leadership skills that have helped them win 10 of their 12 Tests since Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year.

But there was not much he could do tactically as McBrine and Adair played shots worthy of top-order batsmen on a placid pitch against an attack missing James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, both rested ahead of the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston which starts on June 16.

Adair took Ireland to 200 by hoisting Root for six.

And the fast bowler, whose previous highest Test score was 32 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in April, completed a 47-ball fifty with a ramped four off England great Stuart Broad.

Left-hander McBrine kept the runs coming with a fifty including 10 boundaries as England's bowlers struggled with a softening ball.

But Adair eventually fell when, trying to ramp Matthew Potts, he guided the ball instead to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.