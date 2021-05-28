Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022

IFAB said the rule, first introduced by IFAB last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will remain in place until December 31, 2022 "for all top-level competitions".