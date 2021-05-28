UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-substitute Rule Extended To 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022.

IFAB said the rule, first introduced by IFAB last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will remain in place until December 31, 2022 "for all top-level competitions".

Related Topics

Football World Qatar December All

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs in third ODI

3 minutes ago

Belarusian opposition head urges 'braver' EU measu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Conduct Probe Into Ryanair Inciden ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Challenges ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Public service core mission of PTI govt: CM Buzdar ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.