UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-substitute Rule Extended To 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:08 PM

Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022.

IFAB said the rule, first introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will remain in place until December 31, 2022, "for all top-level competitions".

It said the decision to extend the rule "follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on football, as well as representations from several key stakeholders from across the football community".

Teams used to be allowed just three substitutes but leading coaches have argued that the pandemic has led to competitions being played in a condensed format or time period, placing extra physical demands on players.

The move to increase the number of substitutes has already been implemented in the Champions League and Europa League and will be in place at the European Championship that kicks off on June 11.

Related Topics

Football World Qatar June December All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

13 minutes ago

WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian ..

13 minutes ago

US Court Appoints 'Special Master' to Review Evide ..

1 minute ago

CPEC immense trade, industrial & investment potent ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt formulates new policy for stray dogs, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.