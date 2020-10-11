UrduPoint.com
Five Things On French Open Champion Iga Swiatek

Sun 11th October 2020

Five things on Iga Swiatek who on Saturday became the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final

Girl from nowhere -- Until Saturday's triumph, Swiatek's only Tour-level final was in Lugano last year where she lost to 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to the experienced Polona Hercog. Before Saturday, her biggest titles had been on the second-tier ITF tour in Budapest and Montreux in 2018.

However, she had tasted previous success at Roland Garros -- winning the girls' doubles title with Caty McNally in 2018.

Paradise city -- Unlike most teenagers, Swiatek has a fondness for classic rock from Guns N'Roses to Pink Floyd to AC/DC.

"I am still listening to Guns N'Roses' Welcome to the Jungle because I want to keep my routines," she said earlier in the tournament.

"Actually I wanted to change it because right now it's kind of boring to listen every day to the same song. But yeah, I stayed with Guns N'Roses because I wanted to win." As the final approached, she switched to Pink Floyd.

"I love Learning to Fly, Comfortably Numb, and recently I've been listening to Shine On You Crazy Diamond," she told WTA Insider.

"If I want something more aggressive, AC/DC gets me in the mood.

I've been listening to Thunderstruck before matches." School's out -- The 19-year-old arrived at the French Open puzzling over whether her future was on a tennis court or inside a university lecture hall.

"Right now it's going to be hard to make a decision to go back to studying because I feel like really I can achieve big things. I just want to focus on that.

"But I'm only 19, so a lot can change during a few years. We are going to see. Maybe I'm going to be, like, hungry for knowledge. Really I'm not going to make a decision right now." After Saturday and with her bank balance boosted by $1.9 million, her future direction looks clear.

Nadal fan -- Swiatek is a diehard fan of Rafael Nadal who contests the men's final on Sunday looking for a 13th Roland Garros title.

"He was the only player I watched when I was younger. I just wish him the best and I hope he's going to get another French Open this year," she said.

On Saturday, NBC asked her: "Are you going to be in the stands watching tomorrow?" "We'll see if I get the tickets!" said the Pole.

Sport in her DNA-- Swiatek's father Tomasz is a former Olympic rower who competed in the men's quadruple sculls event at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

