Five Uncapped Players In Zimbabwe Squad For Test Series Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:31 PM

Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe have named a 16-player squad for their two-Test series against Pakistan with five uncapped stars in the group, International cricket Council reported on Tuesday.

The series begins on Thursday in Harare.

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all been given their maiden Test call-ups.

Jongwe comes into the squad on the back of a strong performance in the recently concluded T20I series, where he was the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe with nine wickets.

In a huge boost for the hosts, Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the squad after missing out on Zimbabwe's last Test series against Afghanistan in the UAE because of health issues.

Zimbabwe will be without Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere; Ervine is out with a calf injury while Madhevere, who scored a half-century in the final T20I is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza continues to miss out as he receives treatment for a bone marrow infection.

Also in the squad is Tendai Chisoro, who has been out of action since his Test debut in 2017, while Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been placed on standby.

Squad: Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

