Five Weightlifters Announced For Australia's Tokyo Olympics Team

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:31 PM

Five weightlifters announced for Australia's Tokyo Olympics team

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Five weightlifters and another rider were selected on Tuesday for the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, making the total number of athletes selected to 273 of an expected 450-480.

With the selection of BMX rider Anthony Dean, the Australian Olympic cycling team was finalized, featuring 29 athletes across BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, Mountain Bike, Track and Road disciplines.

The 30-year-old South Australian returned for his second Olympics after his Rio Olympics debut, where he finished eighth, saying that he now has the opportunity to get the Olympic redemption from Rio.

The Australian Olympic Committee also named five weightlifters to the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo on the same day, claiming the largest weightlifting team since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Erika Yamasaki (59kg), Kiana Elliott (64kg), Charisma Amoe-Tarrant (+87kg), Brandon Wakeling (73kg) and Matthew Lydement (109kg) will all make their Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Holding more than 15 national records over almost two decades of elite competition, the 33-year-old Erika Yamasaki is the only Australian woman to clean and jerk her double-bodyweight.

She is ecstatic to make her Olympic debut, as she has been vying to be a part of the Australian team ever since Tokyo was announced in 2013.

