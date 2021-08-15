Five-wicket Seales Stars As West Indies Chase 168 To Beat Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:20 PM
Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indies bowler to claim five wickets in a Test innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 203 on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday.
West Indies will need 168 to take victory in the first of a two-match series at Sabina Park.
Seales, 19, finished with 5-55 as Pakistan lost their last five second innings wickets on Sunday for the addition of just 43 runs to their overnight total.