Five-wicket Seales stars as West Indies chase 168 to beat Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indies bowler to claim five wickets in a Test innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 203 on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday.

West Indies will need 168 to take victory in the first of a two-match series at Sabina Park.

Seales, 19, finished with 5-55 as Pakistan lost their last five second innings wickets on Sunday for the addition of just 43 runs to their overnight total.