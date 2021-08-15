UrduPoint.com

Five-wicket Seales Stars As West Indies Chase 168 To Beat Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

Five-wicket Seales stars as West Indies chase 168 to beat Pakistan

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indies bowler to claim five wickets in a Test innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 203 on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday.

West Indies will need 168 to take victory in the first of a two-match series at Sabina Park.

Seales, 19, finished with 5-55 as Pakistan lost their last five second innings wickets on Sunday for the addition of just 43 runs to their overnight total.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sabina Park Sunday

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

24 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

54 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.