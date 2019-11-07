UrduPoint.com
Fixture Schedule For Series Three Of Men's CWC League 2 Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:38 PM

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixture schedule for the Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month

The third of the 21 series in League 2 would see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai, host six One-Day Internationals between UAE, Scotland and USA over eight days between December 8 and 15, said a press release issued here.

The third of the 21 series in League 2 would see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai, host six One-Day Internationals between UAE, Scotland and USA over eight days between December 8 and 15, said a press release issued here.

Scotland and USA have won three of their first four League 2 matches leaving them both on six points in the standings, with the UAE set to make their debut in the event. Each team would play 4 ODIs each during the series with a maximum of eight points available to each team.

Emirates Cricket Board Member and Spokesperson, Zayed Abbas, said it was very exciting to host the third series of the ICC Men's CWC League 2, and continue our Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

USA Cricket CEO, Iain Higgins said we were thrilled with the upcoming international cricket calendar for our men's national team which would provide regular ODI fixtures in the lead up to the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup in India. "We are confident our unit can build on the recent success from our first ODI Series in Florida and, we will be competing in the West Indies Super50 Tournament in preparation for the crucial matches in the UAE," he said.

