Fizza Hafeez qualifies for Special World Olympics Berlin

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A special 7th-grade student Fizza Hafeez Abbasi from village Molia Circle Bakote Saturday has qualified for the Special World Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

According to the details, she has brought pride to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the sole representative of the region. Fizza, a student of the Rise Model School for Inclusive education in Abbottabad, is an exceptional athlete in various sports including badminton and others.

She has won three gold medals in the Special Olympics Pakistan's Provincial Games.

Fizza is the only student from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will be participating in the World Games in Berlin, Germany in 2023.

People of the Union Council Circle Bakote highly appreciated the talents of Fizza, her father is a businessman, and her mother is a government school teacher.

Despite her disability, Fizza Hafeez has not only brought honor to her parents and community but also illuminated thename of Pakistan and raised the national flag high. The local community prays for her success and hopes that shewill achieve more awards and win more models in the world games.