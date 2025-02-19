FJWU Athletes Receive Bronze Medals In Intervarsity Judo Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The talented athletes of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi, made their mark at the All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Women Judo Championship 2024-25, held at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.
According to the details, the FJWU judo team secured three Bronze Medals in their respective weight categories, bringing pride to their university and the city. Khadija Jasim received the Bronze Medal in the 52 kg category, Bakhtawar Umer and Roqiqa Zaheer received Bronze Medals in 70 kg and 44 kg categories respectively.
The championship, organized under the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, saw participation from universities across the country, with athletes competing at the highest level of collegiate sports.
The athletes’ remarkable achievements were further recognized by HEC by awarding them cash prizes.
Expressing her pride in the team, Vice Chancellor Dr. Bushra Mirza congratulated the medalists and emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting women’s participation in sports. She encouraged young athletes to take inspiration from these champions and strive for greater success.
The FJWU Sports Department also lauded the players’ dedication and assured continued support for the development of sports at the university.
