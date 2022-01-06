UrduPoint.com

Flachau Loses Slalom Event Because Of Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Next week's women's World Cup slalom event in Austria will no longer take place in Flachau because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the area, the Austrian ski federation announced Thursday

"Due to the high contamination figures in Flachau, the state of Salzburg has voted against holding the race," the federation said in a statement.

The federation said it was looking for an alternative venue for the January 11 race.

This is the first event on the skiing Calendar to be postponed or cancelled this winter because of the pandemic and comes less than a month before the start of the Beijing Olympics.

