Open Menu

Flat-out: Hirscher Boosts Skiing In Mountainless Netherlands

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Flat-out: Hirscher boosts skiing in mountainless Netherlands

The mercury hits six degrees below freezing and the snow crunches underfoot as the ski-school kids carve down the piste towards the button lift. Yet many of them have never seen a mountain

Zoetermeer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The mercury hits six degrees below freezing and the snow crunches underfoot as the ski-school kids carve down the piste towards the button lift. Yet many of them have never seen a mountain.

This is not some Alpine ski station but a huge hangar on stilts just off the motorway in Zoetermeer, in the west of the Netherlands -- one of the flattest countries on earth with a highest peak of... 322 metres (1,056 feet).

Despite outdoor temperatures of more than 20 degrees on the May day AFP visited the SnowWorld indoor ski slope, many Dutch were happy to ditch the nearby beach for ski goggles and helmets.

Well-known for producing world-class speed skaters, the Dutch are also huge fans of skiing despite a cruel dearth of natural slopes.

No other country boasts as many indoor ski centres per capita -- seven facilities for 18 million -- according to Herbert Cool, spokesman for the Dutch Skiing Federation (NSkiV).

The Netherlands also offers more than 15 artificial ski slopes and 60 ski carpets to work on technique, he added.

And Cool hopes the return to competition of Austrian downhill ski legend Marcel Hirscher in the Dutch colours of his mother will only turbo-charge the sport's popularity.

"It's Marcel, it's Marcel," squeals one young girl watching a ski instructor schuss down the slope at top speed.

It wasn't the former world number one, but it could well have been. "He came here not long ago," recalls Mandy van der Vlist, who staffs the equipment hire desk.

When Hirscher, one of the greatest skiers of all-time, came to borrow a ski tip, she didn't recognise him and asked if he could ski.

"Ooops. What an idiot!" chuckles Van der Vlist, 25, who has been working at SnowWorld for three years.

Related Topics

World Snow Motorway Young Van Alpine Netherlands May Top Marcel Hirscher Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

39 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

39 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

39 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

39 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

39 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

44 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

44 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

44 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

1 hour ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

44 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

44 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports