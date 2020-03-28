UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fleetwood Wants Ryder Cup To Be 'shining Light' After Virus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Fleetwood wants Ryder Cup to be 'shining light' after virus

Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a "shining light" for sports fans after the coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a "shining light" for sports fans after the coronavirus.

Europe's clash with the United States is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in September.

That date remains in doubt due to the pandemic but Fleetwood, who hopes to be part of the European team, believes the showpiece event could serve as a welcome distraction.

"I think there are certain events that would be an amazing torch for a turn in how the world is getting on and the Ryder Cup would be one of them that is like a shining light at the end of the tunnel," Fleetwood told the BBC.

"It is obviously a very interesting one in terms of that qualification. For me I am fine if it stayed as it is at the moment so I don't mind either way if it was to be played.

"But it should take its full course. The Ryder Cup is an event people dream about and sometimes it can only happen once." The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed because of the health crisis, with doubts about the British Open going ahead as well.

"I think there are five events really, the majors and the Ryder Cup, whatever happens it is going to work around those events I would guess," Fleetwood said.

"And however that works I have no idea. Those are the ones that everybody will be keen to get going and we will see how that goes and how people plan that out.

"They are in constant conversations every day to see what the options are. Whatever happens I think those will be the ones that get put front in line."

Related Topics

World Sports Fine United States September Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalist may contact anytime to undergo a test f ..

59 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Reaches 1,163 ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Police arrests people from several mosqu ..

2 minutes ago

Work in railways factories, offices continues unde ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends Operation of Trai ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz thanks Chinese leadership for sending medi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.