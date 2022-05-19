UrduPoint.com

Flick Recalls Reus In Strong Germany Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Germany coach Hansi Flick on Thursday named no uncapped players in his squad and recalled Marco Reus for next month's Nations League games against Italy, England and Hungary

Germany visit European champions Italy on June 4 before hosting them in Moenchengladbach on June 14, face England in Munich on June 7 and take on Hungary in Budapest on June 11.

Flick will have one eye on the World Cup in Qatar later this year, where the Germans will be bidding for a record-equalling fifth title.

Chelsea stars Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Ruediger, as well as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, are all included.

Wing-back Robin Gosens, currently on loan from Atalanta at Inter Milan, and Leeds United defender Robin Koch are notable omissions.

"Everyone has a chance to play their way in (before the World Cup). The door is open," said Flick.

"I understand anyone who is disappointed.

"We made it very clear to the players what we expect -- that they have match practice and rhythm, that they develop." Borussia Dortmund star Reus was expected to be recalled for the first time since 2019 for last summer's European Championships, but he skipped the tournament due to fatigue.

He returned later in 2021 but is yet to play international football this year.

Flick also said he would not rule out giving uncapped 34-year-old striker Simon Terodde a call-up before the World Cup, after he scored 30 goals in as many games to fire Schalke to promotion to the Bundesliga.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who helped Eintracht Frankfurt win Wednesday's Europa League final against Rangers, made the cut.

Eight Bayern Munich players, who won a 10th straight Bundesliga title this season, form the core of the squad, captained by Bayern 'keeper Manuel Neuer.

Germany have been drawn alongside Spain, Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E for the World Cup, which gets underway on November 21.

Germany squad Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Guendogan (Manchester City/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala (both Bayern Munich), Anton Stach (Mainz 05)Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg)

