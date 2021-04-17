UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flick Wants To Quit As Bayern Coach At End Of Season

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

Flick wants to quit as Bayern coach at end of season

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick dropped a bombshell on Saturday by revealing he wants to leave the club world champions at the end of the season

Wolfsburg, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick dropped a bombshell on Saturday by revealing he wants to leave the club world champions at the end of the season.

Despite Bayern winning six titles over the last 12 months under Flick, he told Sky that he "wants to be released" from his contract, which expires in 2023.

The shock revelation came after Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolfsburg that left the Bavarians seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The 56-year-old, who steered Bayern to last season's treble which included the Champions League title, told the star-studded squad before making the news public.

"I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick said.

"It was not an easy decision for me.

"It was important that the team heard it from me.

"I want to give my thanks and compliments to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach such a team." The news caps a turbulent week for Bayern who were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday by Paris Saint-Germain.

Tensions have been simmering behind the scenes between Flick and Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic over player recruitment.

"I have discussed things internally with those responsible. The reasons will remain internal for now," added Flick, who said he made his decision after "careful consideration".

The rift was triggered after Salihamidzic confirmed Jerome Boateng will not be kept on next season. Flick made it clear he wanted to keep the 32-year-old centre-back.

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller said Flick did not tell the squad why he wants out.

"He didn't give us reasons, but he used up a lot of energy in the last year and a half, which have been extremely intense," said Mueller.

"To be a coach at FC Bayern - you basically need a thick skin.

"A lot is asked of you. It was an intense time.

"He didn't explain why exactly, but he doesn't have to justify it to us either." Bayern captain Manuel Neuer admitted the squad was still "processing" the news.

"It had an emotional impact on all of us." Flick insists that his "future is not clear at all".

However, being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for him to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.

He is one of the main candidates to be Germany head coach after Joachim Loew steps down following the June 11-July 11 tournament.

Flick says taking charge of the German national team is "an option" but he has yet to speak to Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff who will ultimately decide.

Flick was Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

Related Topics

World Sports German Germany Brazil Euro June 2020 All From Top PSG Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Somalian State Votes Against President's Extended ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Detained US-Backed Group P ..

3 minutes ago

Flick reveals plans to quit as Bayern Munich go se ..

3 minutes ago

Bush, in op-ed and book, steps into US migration d ..

3 minutes ago

40,867 people used Sehat Card Plus in March

6 minutes ago

Punjab all set to scale up contact tracing of coro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.