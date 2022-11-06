UrduPoint.com

Flick's Germany Look To Restore 'tournament Team' Status In Qatar

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Berlin, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Normally among the favourites for any tournament they enter, an uncertain Germany make the trip to Qatar hoping to re-ignite their "tournament team" status.

Much like nerves in penalty shootouts, pre-tournament problems seem traditionally less of an issue for Germany, renowned for their ability to flick the switch and perform when it truly matters.

This time, however, the four-time World Cup champions are plagued by concerns from front to back, including the late withdrawal of striker Timo Werner and injury concerns surrounding captain Manuel Neuer.

Since an abject display at Euro 2004, Germany had made at least the semi-finals of every World Cup and European Championship, until their disappointing group stage exit in 2018 - their earliest World Cup exit in 80 years.

Coach Hansi Flick, who took over after Germany's last-16 loss against England at Euro 2020, has racked up a strong if not stellar record in the top job, with nine wins, five draws and just one loss from his 15 games.

One of Flick's major concerns however will be the condition of goalkeeper Neuer, who missed more than a month in October and early November with a shoulder injury.

Neuer's club coach Julian Nagelsmann raised eyebrows across the country in late October when he said he could not guarantee Neuer would make the trip to Qatar.

"I don't know because I'm not a clairvoyant," Nagelsmann said, lamenting his captain's "stupid shoulder".

Although few teams boast backup 'keepers of the calibre of Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp, Neuer brings much more to Germany than just a shot-stopping presence.

