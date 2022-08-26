Flood-hit hockey turf restored in two days

The recently inaugurated hockey turf hit by heavy flood two days earlier, has been fully restored, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The recently inaugurated hockey turf hit by heavy flood two days earlier, has been fully restored, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan told APP here on Friday.

He said due to heavy rain, the flood is increasing and it badly damaged the areas including the site of the turf, but with quick response of TMA teams, hockey players and officials of the district administration, 2 to 3 feet of mud was removed along with flood water from the turf.

He said after removing the mud and filth, the turf appeared like new.

The deputy commissioner also visited the site of the newly laid hockey turf that cost Rs 99.540 million with a double floor pavilion for spectators. He said the debris and flood water dumped on the turf surface were immediately removed and now it was ready.

He said, "The turf needed watering, which required electricity so the most suitable place was the city. We can hold national or international level events and that was the reason behind laying the hockey turf at Makan Bagh, the area which is already famous for various sporting facilities." The construction of the hockey ground with synthetic turf facility is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's efforts to promote hockey by expanding facilities in the province, he said, adding, "The hockey ground will hold national and international competitions in Swat.

We have taken more measures to ensure the safety of our people, including those developed for the youth and for the promotion of sports in Swat." Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan appreciated the officials of the district administration, TMAs and the hockey players who worked day and night for the restoration of the turf and making sure it is playable again.

Kashif said, "The only plain area inside the city was selected for laying of artificial turf because there is no place whatsoever in Swat where there are no hilly areas. Swat is a valley and it is famous for various streams, waterfalls, nullahs, and hilly areas.

"We can not lay such facilities in a village, rather provide such facilities in the cities to ensure facilities to maximum number of youth." He also shared the flooded photos of the turf and photos of the lush green surface after completing the cleaning process in just two-days.