Floodlight Football Cup begins in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Ramzan Football Challenge Cup 2022 organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate got under way here at Tahmas Stadium Peshawar in which 16 teams from Peshawar district are participating.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan formally inaugurated the Ramzan Floodlight Football Cup-2022, which is an annual feature of the Directorate General Sports in every Ramzan.

Accompanying him on the occasion were Director Operation Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Peshawar Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseenullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Administrator Tahmas Stadium Irshad Khan, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed, Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal and other personalities.

The opening match was played between Young Shaheen Football Club and Afghan Football Club. The match ended in a draw with three goals scored by each side while the decision was made on penalty kicks in which the Afghan football club took the lead with 5-4.

Earlier, Director General Sports Khalid in his brief speech, said that the purpose of sports events in Ramzan is to keep the players in form.

Competitions of six different games are being organized in Ramzan so that the players do not get rusted and at the same time have the opportunity to hone their skills.

He said Directorate General Sports KP is trying hard to hold maximum sporting activities by involving youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in healthy sports activities as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The playgrounds should be inhabited throughout the year and the youth should ensure full participation in sports as mental development as well as physical development is very important. He said that like every year this year also Ramzan Sports Festivals are being ensured in all the districts of the province to attract the youth towards healthy activities and instead of roaming in bazaars, wheeling on the roads steps have been taken to have healthy sports activities for them to come and play sports during Ramzan as well.

Young people are our future and keeping them healthy is the top priority of the government, he said, adding, "During Ramzan, events of six different games are being organized, including badminton, table tennis, cricket, tennis and hockey.