Floodlight Hockey Match Held In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Floodlight hockey was held at Hockey Stadium Bahawalpur here which was participated in by several teams from all districts of the division.
According to a press release issued here, six teams from all three districts of Bahawalpur division including Raheemyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur participated in the floodlight hockey match played at local Hockey Stadium.
Final match was played between Tiger Hickey Club and Young Fighters Hockey Club Bahawalpur.
Tiger Hockey Club Bahawalpur won the match by four goals. Young Fighters Hockey Club got second position.
Later, trophy, medals and prizes were distributed among the hockey players.
