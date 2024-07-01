Open Menu

Floodlight Hockey Match Held In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Floodlight hockey match held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Floodlight hockey was held at Hockey Stadium Bahawalpur here which was participated in by several teams from all districts of the division.

According to a press release issued here, six teams from all three districts of Bahawalpur division including Raheemyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur participated in the floodlight hockey match played at local Hockey Stadium.

Final match was played between Tiger Hickey Club and Young Fighters Hockey Club Bahawalpur.

Tiger Hockey Club Bahawalpur won the match by four goals. Young Fighters Hockey Club got second position.

Later, trophy, medals and prizes were distributed among the hockey players.

Related Topics

Hockey Young Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar All From

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

15 minutes ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

17 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports