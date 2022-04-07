UrduPoint.com

Floodlit Rocball Tournament From April 14

Published April 07, 2022

Floodlit Rocball Tournament from April 14

All Pakistan Abdul Razzaq Arian Memorial Floodlit Rocball Tournament under the auspices of Sindh Rocball Association and in collaboration with Pakistan Rocball Federation would kick off from April 14, at Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi

All Pakistan Abdul Razzaq Arian Memorial Floodlit Rocball Tournament under the auspices of Sindh Rocball Association and in collaboration with Pakistan Rocball Federation would kick off from April 14, at Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Rocball Federation Secretary General, Umma Liala Kalsum all arrangements of the tournament would be finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting to held on April 12, under the chairmanship of Saeed Arian.

A total of 20 teams from all over the country would take part in the tournament which will be divided into four groups.

Two teams from each group would qualify for the quarterfinals. The draws of the tournament would be opened on April 13, at 6pm in the Manager's meeting.

All interested teams officials can registered their Names for participation in the event by April 10.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on April 17, in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be awarded to the winning teams.

