Florence and Fab Four: What to look for on the Tour de France

Florence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Tour de France embarks from Florence next Saturday with the route, riders and finale shaping up to provide a spectacular edition as Jonas Vingegaard goes for a third successive title.

AFP Sport looks at four things to watch on the 2024 race which culminates on the French Riviera rather than on the streets of Paris where the build-up to the Olympics will be taking place.

- Fab Four -

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of the Visma team is banking on his love of high mountains and heat but arrives in Florence still shaking off injury and staring down the barrel of a triple threat.

Former two-time champion Tadej Pogacar is the form man having captured the Giro d'Italia and is backed by talented support in his UAE Emirates team. Veteran all-rounder Primoz Roglic has won the Giro and the Vuelta and is targeting the Tour under Red Bull's colours who also boast powerful support. Roglic is however hampered by a reputation for self-destruction.

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium claims he'll be satisfied with the best young rider jersey and a tilt at the podium. While Evenepoel is as talented as his three rivals, his Soudal Quick-Step team may struggle to provide him with support in the mountains. But his maverick modus operandi should see him steal at least some of the thunder.

- Italian flavour -

The Tour de France has never before started in Italy and the Grand Depart from Renaissance jewel Florence will provide a striking panorama.

It also takes in a run along the Adriatic coast before heading back across Italy through Bologna.

Italian riders will be desperate to take the yellow jersey before stage four when Vingegaard and the rest leave the industrial capital of Turin towards the Alps and back into France.

The Tour de France is no stranger to starts in other European countries -- Copenhagen was the early host in 2022 and Bilbao in 2023.

- Peaks and plains -

The seven mountain stages include four high-altitude finales, with the highest at a lung-busting 2,802m on stage 19 that will be to the liking of Vingegaard, who has twice vanquished Pogacar at altitude.

The peaks may also suit 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal who grew up at 2,700m in Colombia and is at ease in the rarefied atmosphere above the tree-line. Pogacar and Evenepoel are expected to be severely tested on this type of terrain.

Conversely there are few flat sprint stages for British veteran Mark Cavendish to clinch what would be a record 35th stage win. He currently sits level with the 34 of Eddy Merckx.

- Late twist in Nice -

Instead of the traditional last-day procession along the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where there is almost no chance of an upset, fans can anticipate the potential for a decisive shake-up with an individual time trial along the Riviera coastline over the winding corniche from Monaco. The race ends along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

This final stage will evoke memories of the 1989 Tour, when American Greg LeMond started a final-day time trial 50 seconds behind French leader Laurent Fignon and ended up winning the race by eight seconds.