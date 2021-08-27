Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint

Frenchman Florian Senechal won the bunch sprint on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday after his Deceuninck Quick Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen failed to keep pace in the run in

Villanueva de la Serena, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Frenchman Florian Senechal won the bunch sprint on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday after his Deceuninck Quick Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen failed to keep pace in the run in.

Senechal was part of Jakobsen's lead out team and won the stage ahead of Italian pair Matteo Trentin and Alberto Dainese with Norway's Odd Christian Eiking retaining the overall lead.