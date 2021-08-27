UrduPoint.com

Florian Senechal Wins Vuelta Stage 13 Bunch Sprint

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 10:07 PM

Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint

Frenchman Florian Senechal won the bunch sprint on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday after his Deceuninck Quick Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen failed to keep pace in the run in

Villanueva de la Serena, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Frenchman Florian Senechal won the bunch sprint on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday after his Deceuninck Quick Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen failed to keep pace in the run in.

Senechal was part of Jakobsen's lead out team and won the stage ahead of Italian pair Matteo Trentin and Alberto Dainese with Norway's Odd Christian Eiking retaining the overall lead.

Related Topics

Norway Lead Christian Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

White House Says Biden Gave US Military Commanders ..

White House Says Biden Gave US Military Commanders Full Authority to Target IS-K

3 minutes ago
 Norway says Afghanistan evacuations complete

Norway says Afghanistan evacuations complete

3 minutes ago
 Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders I ..

Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders Injured in Kabul Terror Attacks ..

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps fo ..

Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps for resolving missing persons is ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for Franc ..

EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for France's Solar Energy Projects

6 minutes ago
 Canada Unsure of Canadians, Visa Holders Left Behi ..

Canada Unsure of Canadians, Visa Holders Left Behind in Afghanistan - Foreign Mi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.