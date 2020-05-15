UrduPoint.com
Florida Police Seek NFL Players In Alleged Armed Robbery

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:58 PM

Florida authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar after they allegedly robbed party guests at gunpoint

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Florida authorities issued arrest warrants on Thursday for NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar after they allegedly robbed party guests at gunpoint.

Documents posted by the Miramar Police Department say New York Giants cornerback Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted in relation to an incident on Wednesday in Miramar, near Miami.

Baker is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar were at a cookout at a home when an argument began. Baker allegedly pulled out a firearm and, a witness told police, directed two other individuals, one of them Dunbar, to rob other guests.

Witnesses told police the two allegedly took thousands of Dollars in cash, expensive watches and other valuables before departing.

One witness told Dunbar was armed with a gun while another indicated he might not have been armed.

Witnesses told police that at one point Baker allegedly directed a third man, who was wearing a mask, to shoot someone, but the police report indicates that no one was shot before the men fled in separate cars.

Baker, selected by the Giants in the first round of the NFL draft last year, started 15 games in his rookie season and recorded 61 tackles.

Dunbar, who notched 37 tackles in 11 games for the Washington Redskins last season, was traded to the Seahawks in March.

"We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time," the NFL said in a statement issued to NFL Network.

