UrduPoint.com

'Flying' Adeyemi Sinks Chelsea In Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2023 | 10:01 AM

'Flying' Adeyemi sinks Chelsea in Champions League

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A superb length-of-the-field goal from Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi helped his side to a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, putting them in the box seat to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Adeyemi's goal came during a period of sustained dominance from the visitors early in the second half, with the Germany forward pouncing on a clearance from a Chelsea corner.

Adeyemi sensed the opportunity and ran the length of the field, rounding both Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the lead in the first-leg tie.

Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham told German tv when Adeyemi finds himself in space "not many players can really stop him." "He had a tough time coming here at the start - finding his feet - but now he's flying." After the match, Adeyemi praised his side's desire to fight for giving them an advantage ahead of March's return leg in London.

"I had a little bit of luck, but I'm really happy about the goal," he said.

"Everyone fought for everyone else - (the win) was really important for the return leg." Chelsea manager Graham Potter hailed his team's performance but lamented their failure to score.

"We were close to scoring ourselves. They broke on us. It's disappointing, we need to do better.

"We have a team in progress, we know there are a lot of positive things there." The win means Dortmund only need a draw in London to progress to the quarter-finals for the second time in the past four years.

While Potter may still be working on how to get his squad of expensive newcomers to work as a team, the visitors' individual quality and speed on the counter was obvious throughout.

Mykhailo Mudryk's pace troubled the home side frequently early and forced Dortmund central defender Niklas Suele into a looping backheeled clearance after 15 minutes.

Chelsea were soon on the attack again through Mudryk, who won a free kick to the left of the penalty area.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net through Thiago Silva from the free kick but the home side swarmed referee Jesus Gil Manzano in protest.

A VAR review showed the Chelsea captain had intentionally handled the cross and Silva was promptly booked.

Dortmund's Julian Brandt and Bellingham continued to orchestrate attacks as the home side dominated possession, which left them vulnerable to Chelsea's counter-attacking raids.

The best chance of the opening half fell to Chelsea's Joao Felix, who muscled past Dortmund fullback Marius Wolf inside the box to give himself space to shoot, but his attempt hit the crossbar.

Wolf almost had Dortmund in front close to halftime when Brandt shrugged a defender to put him in space just inside the penalty area, but his curling shot drifted wide.

Chelsea dominated the early stages of the second half, forcing Dortmund midfielder Emre Can into a yellow when he took down an advancing Reece James.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved the free kick to ease the pressure.

James went one-on-one with Kobel again after 60 minutes, this time in open play, but the Swiss 'keeper tipped his shot over the bar.

Chelsea's corner pinballed around in the box and despite an offside flag, the referee played the advantage as the ball was cleared into the path of Adeyemi.

The Germany forward, who was officially clocked as the fastest player in Bundesliga history in February, kicked the ball past an advancing Fernandez and then Kepa, threading the ball into the goal from an acute angle.

Chelsea looked certain to score in the 78th minute when Kalidou Koulibaly's shot dribbled goalwards, but Can intervened to clear the danger, booting the ball to safety before it crossed the line.

Related Topics

Attack Protest German Germany London Dortmund Progress Lead Bellingham February March May TV From Best Chelsea Borussia Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

43 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.