UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FMC Independence Day National Jr Squash Started

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:18 PM

FMC independence day National Jr squash started

Dozens of the matches were decided in different age categories on the opening day of the FMC independence day National junior squash championship which got underway here on Wednesday at PSA complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Dozens of the matches were decided in different age categories on the opening day of the FMC independence day National junior squash championship which got underway here on Wednesday at PSA complex.

Secretary, Punjab Squash Association, Shiraz Saleem inaugurated the event at a simple ceremony which was attended by the players, coaches and a handful crowd.

Majority of the players has easy sailing to the next round after winning their respective with ease and comfort.

Following are the results of the matches, under-19 Boys:1st Round Matches: Zeeshan Malik (KP) beat W/C Abubakar Khan (PB) 11/8,11/8,11/7 (19 mins), Ahmed Hassan (PAF) beat Abdul Wajid (KP) 4/11,11/8,11/7,12/10 (36 mins), Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Hammad Khan (PB) 11/6,8/11,11/3,11/5 (31 mins), Moaz Khan (PB) beat Muhammad Usman (PB) score 8/11,11/8,11/4,11/5 (33 mins), Zohair Shahid (PB) beat Saqib Iqbal (PAF) 11/5,11/6,13/11 (28 mins), Mohammad Haris Qasim (PB) beat Shahab Khan (PB) 11/6,11/4,11/8 (25 mins), Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Malik Abdul Moiz (PB) 11/5,11/5,12/10 (26 mins), Hassaan Raza (PB) beat M.Faraz (PB) score 11/3,11/6,11/3 (18 mins).

Under-15 boys, 1st round matches: Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Moin Uddin (PB) 11/4,13/11,11/6 (21 mins), Mohammad Amaad (PAF) beat M.

Ahmad (PB) 11/5,7/11,11/7,11/3 (31 mins). Azlan Khawar (PB) beat Rayan Hashmi (PB) 11/8,11/9,13/11 (29 mins), Mubashir Khan (PB) beat Shoaib Afzal (KP) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/7 (28 mins), Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Afnan Mudassar (PB) 9/11,11/2,11/7,11/9 (31 mins), Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Zain Anwar (PB) 11/7,12/10,11/2 (23 mins). Saboor Khan (PAF) beat Usman Nadeem (PB) 11/6,9/11,11/9,8/11,11/8 (45 mins), Mohammad Ahsar Butt (PB) beat M.Hanif (PAF) score 6/11,11/7,7/11,11/7,11/8 (36 min).

Under-13 boys, 1st round matches: Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) beat Raja Sikandar (PB) 11/4,11/2,11/5 (15 mins), Zuraiz Naeem (PB) beat Shehreyar Saleem (PB) 11/5,11/4,11/8 (17 mins),Varun Asif (PB) beat Huraira Khan (PAF) 11/3,11/4,12/10 (18 mins), Omar Arshad (PB) beat Rana Zohaib (PB) 11/5,11/6,11/9 (16 mins), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Abdul Basit (Sindh) , 11/3,11/8,12/10 (20 mins), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Saim Asif (PB) 11/5,11/8,11/2 (18 mins), Obaidullah Afzal (PAF) beat Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11/6,10/12,11/9,11/1 (22 mins), Abdullah Nadeem (PB) beat Mohammad Zaman (Sindh) 10/12,11/7,11/7,11/7 (28 mins).

Related Topics

Sindh Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Shiraz Independence Event Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

36 minutes ago

Mazari asks UNICEF to fire Indian actress from pea ..

2 minutes ago

PPP's Foreign Affairs Committee condemns Indian ac ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 21 Aug 2019

2 minutes ago

Traffic plan finalized for Urs of Abdullah Shah Gh ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt taking keen interest in uplift of tribal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.