FMC independence day National Jr squash started

Dozens of the matches were decided in different age categories on the opening day of the FMC independence day National junior squash championship which got underway here on Wednesday at PSA complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Dozens of the matches were decided in different age categories on the opening day of the FMC independence day National junior squash championship which got underway here on Wednesday at PSA complex.

Secretary, Punjab Squash Association, Shiraz Saleem inaugurated the event at a simple ceremony which was attended by the players, coaches and a handful crowd.

Majority of the players has easy sailing to the next round after winning their respective with ease and comfort.

Following are the results of the matches, under-19 Boys:1st Round Matches: Zeeshan Malik (KP) beat W/C Abubakar Khan (PB) 11/8,11/8,11/7 (19 mins), Ahmed Hassan (PAF) beat Abdul Wajid (KP) 4/11,11/8,11/7,12/10 (36 mins), Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Hammad Khan (PB) 11/6,8/11,11/3,11/5 (31 mins), Moaz Khan (PB) beat Muhammad Usman (PB) score 8/11,11/8,11/4,11/5 (33 mins), Zohair Shahid (PB) beat Saqib Iqbal (PAF) 11/5,11/6,13/11 (28 mins), Mohammad Haris Qasim (PB) beat Shahab Khan (PB) 11/6,11/4,11/8 (25 mins), Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Malik Abdul Moiz (PB) 11/5,11/5,12/10 (26 mins), Hassaan Raza (PB) beat M.Faraz (PB) score 11/3,11/6,11/3 (18 mins).

Under-15 boys, 1st round matches: Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Moin Uddin (PB) 11/4,13/11,11/6 (21 mins), Mohammad Amaad (PAF) beat M.

Ahmad (PB) 11/5,7/11,11/7,11/3 (31 mins). Azlan Khawar (PB) beat Rayan Hashmi (PB) 11/8,11/9,13/11 (29 mins), Mubashir Khan (PB) beat Shoaib Afzal (KP) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/7 (28 mins), Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Afnan Mudassar (PB) 9/11,11/2,11/7,11/9 (31 mins), Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Zain Anwar (PB) 11/7,12/10,11/2 (23 mins). Saboor Khan (PAF) beat Usman Nadeem (PB) 11/6,9/11,11/9,8/11,11/8 (45 mins), Mohammad Ahsar Butt (PB) beat M.Hanif (PAF) score 6/11,11/7,7/11,11/7,11/8 (36 min).

Under-13 boys, 1st round matches: Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) beat Raja Sikandar (PB) 11/4,11/2,11/5 (15 mins), Zuraiz Naeem (PB) beat Shehreyar Saleem (PB) 11/5,11/4,11/8 (17 mins),Varun Asif (PB) beat Huraira Khan (PAF) 11/3,11/4,12/10 (18 mins), Omar Arshad (PB) beat Rana Zohaib (PB) 11/5,11/6,11/9 (16 mins), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Abdul Basit (Sindh) , 11/3,11/8,12/10 (20 mins), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Saim Asif (PB) 11/5,11/8,11/2 (18 mins), Obaidullah Afzal (PAF) beat Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11/6,10/12,11/9,11/1 (22 mins), Abdullah Nadeem (PB) beat Mohammad Zaman (Sindh) 10/12,11/7,11/7,11/7 (28 mins).