FMC International Men Squash Championship Gets Underway

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:46 PM

FMC International Men Squash Championship gets underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The FMC International Men Squash Championship got underway and in round one eight matches were decided here on Tuesday at Punjab Squash Association complex.

Abbas Zeb, Shahzad Ali, Bilal Zakir, Abdul Malik Khan, Owais Rashhed, Naveed Rehman, Haris Iqbal and Waqas Mehboob moved into round one second stage.

All the top players of the country are taking part in the event which is regular annual feature on the Calendar of Punjab Squash Association and Pakistan Squash Federation. FMC is the sponsor of the event which is contributing a lot in the revival and uplift of the event.

The top notch players featuring in the event are Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Emmad Fareed, Wasaq Mehboob, Waqar Mehboob and Zahir Shah.

In previous years a few international players participated in the event but unfortunately no international player has shown interest to participate in the competition which offers a cash prize of US Dollars, ten thousand.

On the occasion of round one matches FMC Managing Director, Farooq Shahid, President, PSA Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar , Secretary, Sheraz Saleem and a big gathering watched the players in action.

Following are the result of the matches, Abbas Zeb (PAK) beat Saad Abdullah (PAK) 11/4, 11/6, 11/7 (23 mins). Shahzad Ali (PAK) beat Muhammad Farhan (PAK) 11/6, 11/8, 7-11, 11/5 (35 mins).Bilal Zakir (PAK) beat Harris Qasim (PAK) 1-7 (retired hurt), Abdul Malik Khan (PAK) beat Muhammad Farhan Hashmi (PAK) 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 (30 mins).Owais Rasheed (PAK) beat Faisal Riaz (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (13 mins), Naveed Rehman (PAK) beat Muhammad Abdul Qadir (PAK) 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 (21 mins). Haris Iqbal (PAK) beat Waqar Mehboob (PAK) 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 (37 mins).Waqas Mehboob (PAK) beat Salman Saleem (PAK) 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 (17 mins).

