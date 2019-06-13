UrduPoint.com
FMC International Men Squash Championship Reached To QF Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

FMC International Men Squash Championship reached to QF stage

Tayyab Aslam, Zahir Shah, Ammad Fareed and Danish Atlas Khan breezed into the quarter finals of the FMC International Men Squash Championship after winning their respective ties here on Thursday at Punjab Squash Association complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Tayyab Aslam, Zahir Shah, Ammad Fareed and Danish Atlas Khan breezed into the quarter finals of the FMC International Men Squash Championship after winning their respective ties here on Thursday at Punjab Squash Association complex.

Eight seed Danish Atlas caused the biggest upset of the day when he outclassed second seed Asim Khan by 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in 31 minutes.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam faced no difficulty in making short work of Khawaja Adil Maqbool with ease and comfort with a score line of 11/3, 11/7, 11/5 in just 22 minutes.

Zahir Shah fought 41 minutes battle before prevailing upon Abdul Malik Khan 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9 .

Ammad Fareed seemed in hurry in wrapping his quarter final match in 31 minutes demolishing Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari 11-5, 12-10, 11-7 .

Semi final matches for tomorrow, Friday, Ammad Fareed will take on Danish Atlas and Tayyab Aslam will meet Zahir Shah.

Chief guest for the semifinal MD FMC Farooq Shahid will be the chief guest on the occasion.

