Foakes, Jennings Earn England Calls For Sri Lanka Tour

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings are back in England's Test squad for the first time in 12 months after being picked for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Lancashire opener Jennings and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes were discarded after the West Indies tour 12 months ago.

But both of Jennings' Test hundreds in his 17 appearances have come on the subcontinent and Foakes was player of the series in England's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in November 2018.

Foakes won the first of his five Test caps in Galle in November 2018 where he scored a fine hundred.

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson remains absent as he recovers from a cracked rib sustained during the recent tour of South Africa.

Despite his Test struggles since last year's World Cup, Jos Buttler is one of England's most naturally gifted players and he has been given another chance by the selection panel.

