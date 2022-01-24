UrduPoint.com

Focus On 'Big Three' Has Cost Tennis: Kyrgios

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Focus on 'Big Three' has cost tennis: Kyrgios

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Nick Kyrgios has claimed tennis has embraced Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the expense of other personalities in the game, and that the sport is now paying for it.

The outspoken Australian star said over the last decade or so an over-emphasis on the "Big Three", who have dominated the four Grand Slams, is coming back to bite the game.

Nadal is the only one of the Grand Slam kings playing in Melbourne this fortnight with Djokovic back home in Serbia after being deported over vaccination issues and Federer injured.

"I think they have really only marketed three players for the last decade and now it's kind of caught up with them," Kyrgios said after his latest doubles win with Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday.

Kyrgios was knocked out of the Australian Open by Daniil Medvedev in an explosive second round match but has reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with Kokkinakis, with home fans clamouring to watch their matches.

"Tennis has really struggled to embrace different personalities, like when people go about it differently," Kyrgios said.

"I think tennis needs to embrace that more. You look at the match against me and Medvedev, you couldn't have two polar opposite kind of personalities going up against it.

"But the actual quality of tennis was still to a pretty good level and it was fun to watch. I think tennis just needs to push that I think, a lot. Otherwise..."Kokkinakis, sitting alongside him at their post-match conference, added "Dying."

Related Topics

Tennis Injured Big Three Melbourne Serbia Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday Australian Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

23 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.