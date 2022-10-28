UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Focused Frankfurt ready for 'gigantic' Dortmund clash

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Bundesliga highlight, with both teams enjoying an improvement in form after difficult moments this season.

Despite sitting outside the Champions League places in fifth, Dortmund have secured progress to the next round of Europe's top-tier competition and German Cup in the past two weeks, along with putting five past a hapless Stuttgart last weekend.

Dortmund's impressive fortnight got even better on Tuesday, with the news that striker Sebastian Haller, currently undergoing treatment including chemotherapy for testicular cancer, returned to individual training for the first time since his diagnosis.

Frankfurt, who sit in fourth place in the table, are on the cusp of joining Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Eagles need to win away at Sporting Lisbon next week to progress, although manager Oliver Glasner was careful not to look too far over the horizon for the ambitious club.

"Wait, was Dortmund cancelled?" Glasner joked late on Wednesday when asked how he would prepare his side for their crucial next fixture against Sporting.

Speaking after Frankfurt notched a 2-1 victory over Marseille, Glasner hoped his side could help him achieve his personal goal of claiming at least a point against Dortmund.

"It's my fourth season in Germany and I haven't scored a point against Dortmund yet," Glasner, who previously spent two seasons at Wolfsburg, told the post-match press conference.

"It's a personal goal and I hope my boys will experience that." Former Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze said he was looking forward to a "gigantic" match this weekend.

"I spent my youth in Dortmund. I played there for many years and I had many good moments."Dortmund will want to stop a worrying trend at Frankfurt's Waldstadion, with the Yellow and Blacks having lost their past three Bundesliga games away from home.

