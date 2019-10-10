UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fognini Laughs His Way Into Shanghai Last Eight

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:18 PM

Fognini laughs his way into Shanghai last eight

Two days after Andy Murray told him to "shut up", Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Two days after Andy Murray told him to "shut up", Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old defeated former number one Murray in three bitter sets, after which the Briton accused him of shouting during a critical point.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Shanghai Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Medvedev struggles over qualifier to reach Shangha ..

9 seconds ago

Wallabies avoid typhoon to line up 'tough' Georgia ..

11 seconds ago

Foreign funding case: ECP orders scrutiny committe ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia security minister injured in stabbing by ..

1 minute ago

Sanders Says Will Return to 'Vigorous' Campaigning ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan to visit SA on Oct 13

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.