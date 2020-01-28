UrduPoint.com
Folau Signs For Super League Club Catalans Dragons

Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:41 PM

Folau signs for Super League club Catalans Dragons

Former Australian rugby union star Israel Folau, sacked over anti-gay comments, has signed a one-year contract with Catalans Dragons, the Super League club said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Australian rugby union star Israel Folau, sacked over anti-gay comments, has signed a one-year contract with Catalans Dragons, the Super League club said Tuesday.

"Catalans Dragons are pleased to announce the signing of Israel Folau with immediate effect," the Perpignan-based club said in a statement.

Folau, 30, an ardent Christian and former poster boy of Australian rugby, was fired in May by Rugby Australia over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

