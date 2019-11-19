UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Follow-on On Cards After Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari Orchestrate Balochistan Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari orchestrate Balochistan collapse

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari shared seven wickets between them as Balochistan were skittled out for 146 on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari shared seven wickets between them as Balochistan were skittled out for 146 on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

The left-arm pacers, operating in tandem, had Balochistan reeling at 19 for four in reply of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 385 all-out.

Junaid took four wickets for 36 while Usman picked up three wickets for the same amount of runs.

The pair only faced resistance from Hussain Talat (25) and Bismillah Khan (35) as they stitched a 62-run partnership for the sixth-wicket.

Ahmed Jamal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Fakhar Zaman were the other bowlers to have checked their wickets’ column with a wicket each.

As the day concluded with the last wicket of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take a call on enforcing the follow-on on Wednesday morning.

If Fakhar decides to put Balochistan in, the Imran Farhat-led side would be confronted with an arduous task of surmounting 239-run first innings deficit.

Earlier, Zohaib Khan cracked his second century of the tournament and Usman recorded his second first-class half-century.

After resuming his innings on 76, the all-rounder smashed 16 fours in his 133 off 232 balls.

Usman, batting at 10, hit four sixes and three fours in his 136-ball 51.

Mohammad Asghar picked another wicket on day two to record the figures of six for 121.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended the day with seven points in their account – four for batting and three for bowling – while Balochistan bagged only two points as they had taken eight opposition wickets by 110-over cut-off and failed to cross the 200-run mark, the minimum benchmark to get batting points, in their innings.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 385 all-out, 114.3 overs (Zohaib Khan 133, Ashfaq Ahmed 54, Usman Shinwari 51; Mohammad Asghar 6-121)

Balochistan 146 all-out, 51 overs (Bismillah Khan 35, Hussain Talat 25, Khurram Shehzad 22; Junaid Khan 4-36, Usman Shinwari 3-36)

Related Topics

Karachi Century Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Same Junaid Khan Hussain Talat Zohaib Khan Mohammad Asghar Bismillah Khan Fakhar Zaman United Bank Limited From Opposition

Recent Stories

11 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

16 minutes ago

Kite flying not to be allowed: CPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Egypt Kills 2 Criminals Linked to Murder, Sale of ..

4 minutes ago

Finnish Postal Workers Reject Proposal to End Stri ..

4 minutes ago

UN agency pledges to assist east African SMEs acce ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.