Foolproof Security Arrangements For PSL Matches

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:31 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at the stadium and routes of players for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5th edition 2020

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at the stadium and routes of players for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5th edition 2020.

He was conducting visit of routes of players from hotel to ground along with SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, DSP Traffic Hakim Ali Nawl, Chief Security Officer Shabana Saif and other officers here on Thursday.

The City Police Officer said that all possible resources were being used to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the PSL event. The PSL 5th edition match would be played at Multan cricket Stadium on Feb 26.

