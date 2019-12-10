Foolproof security arrangements made for Pak-Sri Lankan Test match

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Tuesday directed to ensure foolproof security for the Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Tuesday directed to ensure foolproof security for the Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to police spokesman, he said strict security arrangements for the tour of Sri Lankan cricket team had been made as per national and international security standards.

The CPO said 4,500 armed policemen would perform duties to maintain peace.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said close monitoring of the hotel, where the teams were staying, stadium and routes should be ensured by CCTV cameras and snipers would be deputed on rooftops of buildings falling on the route between the airport, hotel and stadium.

The CPO said an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite Force and other forces should be devised and monitoring officers would keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police had issued traffic plan on the occasion of Test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on December 11.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match adding Double Road would remain closed for the traffic on the day.