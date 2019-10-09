Foolproof security for Pak-SL final T-20 match

As many as 13,000 policemen including three SSPs,13 SPs, 42 DSPs,131 inspectors and 718 upper subordinates were deployed to maintain law and order during final T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 13,000 policemen including three SSPs,13 SPs, 42 DSPs,131 inspectors and 718 upper subordinates were deployed to maintain law and order during final T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan was monitoring the security arrangements, whereas all the policemen were directed to implement security SOPs made to protect players and visitors.

Ashfaq Khan said that all the activities in surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium were being monitored through CCTVs of Punjab Safe City Authority, adding that policemen were directed to review security arrangements in their respective divisions.

The DIG said that search operations were also being conducted on a daily basis in every division in order to avoid any untoward incident. All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of the duty, he added.

Officials of Dolphin force and the Police Response Unit (PRU) were also directed to conduct patrolling in the city and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he maintained.

Besides, 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs were performing duties to maintain traffic flow in provincial capital during final Pakistan-Srilanka T-20 cricket match.

About 20 fork lifters and five breakdowns were also placed to take action against wrong parking.

About nine parking stands were allocated at FC College Canal Road, Punjab University Hostel Ground, Liberty Market, LDA Parking Plaza, Zahoor Elahi Road and others, whereas the traffic at The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road and M.M Alam road would remain uninterrupted.

The citizens can get information regarding traffic situation from RASTA application and CTP F.M 88.6.