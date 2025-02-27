Foolproof Security Provided During Champions Trophy Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 11:21 PM
The City Police provided foolproof security during the ICC Champion Trophy matches which concluded here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements had been made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.
According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements had been made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.
"Over 5,000 police personnel along with more than 350 cops of Traffic Police performed security duties," the spokesman said. Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP operations, Chief Traffic Officer along with other high officers supervised the entire arrangements, he added.
Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the officers and personnel for their excellent duty. “We thank the security agencies and the district administration for their full cooperation in foolproof security, traffic and other arrangements."
He also thanked the traders, media, civil society and citizens for cooperating with police during cricket matches and added that Rawalpindi Police was committed to rooting out the crimes, establishing law and order and providing security for national and international events.
