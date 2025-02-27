Open Menu

Foolproof Security Provided During Champions Trophy Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Foolproof security provided during Champions trophy matches

The City Police provided foolproof security during the ICC Champion Trophy matches which concluded here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The City Police provided foolproof security during the ICC Champion Trophy matches which concluded here on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements had been made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.

"Over 5,000 police personnel along with more than 350 cops of Traffic Police performed security duties," the spokesman said. Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP operations, Chief Traffic Officer along with other high officers supervised the entire arrangements, he added.

Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the officers and personnel for their excellent duty. “We thank the security agencies and the district administration for their full cooperation in foolproof security, traffic and other arrangements."

He also thanked the traders, media, civil society and citizens for cooperating with police during cricket matches and added that Rawalpindi Police was committed to rooting out the crimes, establishing law and order and providing security for national and international events.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

6 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

6 minutes ago
 Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

41 minutes ago
 SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to ..

Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqb ..

11 minutes ago
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to un ..

Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding sol ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

1 hour ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar ..

Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to empower local government syst ..

Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

21 minutes ago
 Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Hono ..

Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports