Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan, said on Friday that foolproof security would be provided to the players, management and fans during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) event.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the CPO office regarding the security arrangements for the matches of PSL season 9 to be played at Multan cricket stadium. CPO Sadiq Ali was accompanied by him.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, CTO Jalil Imran Ghalezai, SP Gulgasht division Ayaz Hussain and other officials attended the meeting.

Additional IGP South Punjab while giving instructions directed all officials to perform their responsibilities well.

He further ordered to keep the routes clear at the time of arrival of the teams and escorted teams to the stadium under foolproof security.

Additional IG South directed officials concerned to devise an effective traffic management plan for the convenience of citizens and uninterrupted flow of traffic.

