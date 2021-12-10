UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Made For Australian Cricket Team; Assures Interior Minister

A security delegation of Cricket Australia held a meeting with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Friday to discuss the security arrangements for the upcoming Australia tour to Pakistan during March-April next year

During the meeting, Rashid assured the delegation that foolproof security arrangements has been made during the team Australia's stay in Pakistan.

He further added that he has been directly in contact with the security agencies, Sindh and Punjab governments.

He also added that the Pakistanis are big fans of cricket and have been waiting long for the Pakistan- Australia series.

"I hope the fans get to see some quality cricket," Sheikh Rashid stated.

The minister said that the team Australia would be warmly welcomed by the Pakistanis on their arrival. The delegation will inspect the security arrangements at hotels, stadiums and routes leading to and from stadiums and hotels.

Australia will visit Pakistan for a full tour in 2022. The tour will comprise of three Test matches as well as three ODIs, and only T20I.

