Foolproof security to be provided to Pak-Bangladesh cricket match: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ahsan Younis Wednesday said that security would be on high alert during the cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played from February 7 to 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Talking to APP, the CPO said that strict security arrangements for the tour of Bangladesh team had been made according to national and international security SOPs, adding that under the security plan, 5000 security personnel of Elite, Dolphin, Muhafiz, police personnel in plain clothes would be deputed during the Test match to ensure foolproof security for cricket players and their fans.

He said that close monitoring of hotels, stadiums and routes of teams be conducted by CCTV cameras, whereas, snipers be deputed on rooftops of buildings situated on the route through which the Bangladesh team would be travelled.

The CPO said an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite force and other law enforcement agencies should be devised and monitoring officers keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation.

CPO maintained that citizens will only be allowed to enter the stadium after passing walk through gates and physically checkup and will not be allowed to carry any prohibited items.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.