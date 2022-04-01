UrduPoint.com

Football: 2022 World Cup Draw Seedings

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Football: 2022 World Cup draw seedings

Doha, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Seedings for Friday's World Cup finals draw in Doha ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which will take place from November 21 to December 18: Pot 1: Qatar (hosts), Brazil, Belgium, France (holders), Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Winner of Asian/South American play-off, Winner of CONCACAF/Oceania play-off - Seedings based on FIFA's world ranking on March 31 - Qatar, as host nation, are automatically placed in Pot 1- Intercontinental play-offs will be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar- There will be eight groups of four teams; teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in each of the eight groups with the exception of UEFA, which is represented by 13 teams.

Five out of the eight groups will therefore have two European teams.

Related Topics

USA World Iran Canada France FIFA Qatar Germany Doha Same Argentina Spain Ecuador Brazil Belgium Portugal Poland Tunisia Japan South Korea Serbia Saudi Arabia Switzerland Senegal Croatia Cameroon Ghana Mexico Morocco Netherlands Uruguay Denmark March June November December From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

8 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

8 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

8 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.