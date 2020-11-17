UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: 2022 World Cup South American Qualifying Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:31 AM

Football: 2022 World Cup South American qualifying table

The table for the round-robin South American qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Tuesday's fourth round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The table for the round-robin South American qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Tuesday's fourth round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 3 3 0 0 10 2 9 Argentina 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Ecuador 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 Uruguay 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 Paraguay 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Chile 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Colombia 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 Peru 3 0 1 2 4 8 1Venezuela 3 0 0 3 0 5 0Bolivia 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

