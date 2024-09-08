Open Menu

Football: 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Tunisia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Gambia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Comoros 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Madagascar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group B

Morocco 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

C.A.R. 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Gabon 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Group C

Egypt 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Mauritania 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

C. Verde 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group D

Nigeria 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Rwanda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Libya 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Benin 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group E

Algeria 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Liberia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Angola 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Sudan 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Niger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Ghana 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

I.

Coast 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Chad 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group H

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tanzania 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group I

G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mali 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Eswatini 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group J

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Kenya 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group K

Congo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Uganda 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

S. Africa 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group L

Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Malawi 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Note: Mini-league winners and runners-up progress to finals except for Group B, where hosts Morocco will qualify irrespective of their final placing along with highest placed of other three teams

