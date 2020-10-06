UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football Academies Needed At Grass-roots Level: Haji Abdul Sattar

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:47 PM

Football academies needed at grass-roots level: Haji Abdul Sattar

Former International footballer Haji Abdul Sattar believed that the football game could not be developed in the country without formation of academies at grass-roots level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Former International footballer Haji Abdul Sattar believed that the football game could not be developed in the country without formation of academies at grass-roots level.

"There is a lot of talent in the country but steps were needed to be taken to utilize it. No game can develop without the patronage of the government and sponsors and academies are the need of the hour," he said in a statement issued here.

He said the sponsors should treat football and other games just like cricket and the government should take concrete steps to ensure that sports competitions were being held regularly in educational institutions.

"The normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was working day and night for the development of football in the country," Sattar, who was also the head coach of SA Farm Football Team Faisalabad, said.

He also appreciated the efforts of President of Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad Mohsin Gilani for the encouragement of the game in the Federal capital.

"Mohsin also formed the team of Islamabad in the first National Women's Football Championship played at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad in 2005," he said.

"It is unfortunate that if someone wants to work for football in the country, he is not allowed to do so. There should be positive criticism so that we can improve," he said.

Sattar, who was also a former gold medalist in the South Asian Games played at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad in 1989, said 20 players were participating in the ongoing training camp of his team.

"SA football team is planning to hold All Pakistan Football Tournament in December this year in Faisalabad. I hope that SA team will take part in the National Challenge Cup starting in November, with matches to be played in Faisalabad," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Islamabad Faisalabad Sports November December Women Gold All Government Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

5 minutes ago

PPP approaches IHC to become party in case against ..

27 minutes ago

Baby brings smile to mother after COVID infection ..

35 minutes ago

ITP urged to expand driving license services for m ..

17 seconds ago

Pallay Bharaee at Sarfaraz Kalhoro's shrine postpo ..

19 seconds ago

Tokyo 2020 confirms fifth COVID-19 infection

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.