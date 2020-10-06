Football academies needed at grass-roots level: Haji Abdul Sattar

Former International footballer Haji Abdul Sattar believed that the football game could not be developed in the country without formation of academies at grass-roots level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Former International footballer Haji Abdul Sattar believed that the football game could not be developed in the country without formation of academies at grass-roots level.

"There is a lot of talent in the country but steps were needed to be taken to utilize it. No game can develop without the patronage of the government and sponsors and academies are the need of the hour," he said in a statement issued here.

He said the sponsors should treat football and other games just like cricket and the government should take concrete steps to ensure that sports competitions were being held regularly in educational institutions.

"The normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was working day and night for the development of football in the country," Sattar, who was also the head coach of SA Farm Football Team Faisalabad, said.

He also appreciated the efforts of President of Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad Mohsin Gilani for the encouragement of the game in the Federal capital.

"Mohsin also formed the team of Islamabad in the first National Women's Football Championship played at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad in 2005," he said.

"It is unfortunate that if someone wants to work for football in the country, he is not allowed to do so. There should be positive criticism so that we can improve," he said.

Sattar, who was also a former gold medalist in the South Asian Games played at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad in 1989, said 20 players were participating in the ongoing training camp of his team.

"SA football team is planning to hold All Pakistan Football Tournament in December this year in Faisalabad. I hope that SA team will take part in the National Challenge Cup starting in November, with matches to be played in Faisalabad," he said.