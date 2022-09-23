UrduPoint.com

Football Academy Team Announced For National Soccer

September 23, 2022



PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The coach of Directorate General Sports Football Academy Jamshed Khan on Friday announced a 20-member team for the forthcoming National Football Tournament to be organized in Shabqadar Tehsil, District Charsadda, under the aegis of District Administration Charsadda and District Sports Officer Charsadda here.

Talking to APP, Jamshed Khan, coach of the Qayyum Sports Football Academy said that the young footballers part of the academy were highly talented and such talent would be further boosted up through provision of competitive exposures.

He said participation in various tournaments meant ensuring proper exposures to the young footballers. Jamshed said that currently they were training in two different sessions with one in physical training while the other in game training.

He said former National team skipper, head coach Arshad Khan was also monitoring the performance of the players. He said the players in the football academy were undergoing rigorous training.

Khan said currently 82 players were associated with the football academy between the ages of 14 and 20 and added "we have more than three teams in three different age groups like U16, U18 and U20." He also lauded Director General Sports Khalid Khan for providing all-out facilitation to the players in the academy. He said a request had been made to take the team to Shabqadar Tehsil for the forthcoming football teams and hopefully the players would show good results in the tournament like they had in the past.

He said five to six players had been selected in the Pakistan Army football team, while four to five players enrolled with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and many had shown tremendous performances in the recently held trials on sports seats in leading colleges.

The selected probables are Wasi Ullah (goal-keeper), Zeeshan Khan, Tabib Khan, Jalal Khan, Fazal Nabi, Kareen Ullah, Haider, Muhammad Afridi, Hasnain Khan, Syed Rasool, Salman, Amjad Khan, Zia Ullah, Abid Khan, Amjad Khan, Zia Ur Rehman, and Abid.

